Won't Be Supporting Rakhi Sawant Outside Bigg Boss: Rahul Mahajan
Rahul Mahajan was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Monday, 4 January.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Mahajan was voted out of the show on Monday, 4 January. Rahul was evicted after all the housemates were nominated last week as a punishment because Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli were found discussing and planning for the nominations.
Speaking to The Times of India, Rahul Mahajan once again said that he does not know Rakhi Sawant personally.
"I was not Rakhi Sawant's friend. I had only met her once while shooting for Comedy Circus. I never met her privately. Since I had her number we must have exchanged pleasantries a few times. Rakhi's style of handling things is very different from mine. I don’t support that way of life. I am not judging her, but I won’t be supporting her outside the show.”Rahul Mahajan, Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant
Speaking about his time in the show Rahul Mahajan told the publication that he had a good time. "I wasn't expecting to be voted out this early but Bigg Boss is very unpredictable. I had a good time inside the house and I gave my best performance, so I am not upset. I made people do chores for me, so I had fun".
