Why I Like Watching Shark Tank India Even Though I Have No Interest in Business
What makes the show so engaging for someone who’s an investing-commerce-business noob?
Being a literature student who has zero interest in business and ‘the market’, and even less of an understanding of how that stuff works, I resisted watching Shark Tank India when it first aired.
But then, the sundry behests by family and friends to watch the entrepreneurship show piqued some curiosity. And the barrage of memes that filled my timeline finally pushed the third-wave-lockdown-bored-me to decide that I'll watch just one episode of the show, to see what the hype is about.
Now, I'm addicted.
How has Sony’s new business reality show managed to become an engaging watch for an investing-commerce-business noob? An astounded me posits some reasons.
Beloved Reality TV Format Tweaked To Hit Just the Right Spot
A reality show by format, Shark Tank India presents a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to present the models of their growing businesses before a panel of judges – eminent entrepreneurs called ‘sharks’ who evaluate the pitches and finally choose how much (or not) they will invest in them.
Each episode has three-four pitches, which in ordinary reality show sensibilities such as mine can be understood as separate performances that the audience enjoys.
There are, then, at least three moments of climax in each show – the build up to each creating sufficient suspense to keep me glued to the screen.
Most importantly, the show has just the right amount of drama to keep one entertained. The unwarranted tears and ‘Aap Mumbai… Aa rahe hain!!!’ level of histrionics that make commonplace reality TV a tiresome watch for me are astutely omitted from this show, while there is enough banter to keep one amused.
I most enjoy the quippy ‘sharks’ quarrelling over deals and expertise, while the repartee between the judges and the contestants also makes for good entertainment.
No Heavy Business Jargon, Math-y Things Minimised
That a finance noob like me wouldn’t understand what’s going on in the show was the primary concern that had kept me from watching it. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that was not the case.
The show emphasises on employment of simple language – both the judges and the contestants majorly stick to conversational, understandable terms when discussing the business ideas, which are also reduced to simple frameworks for the layperson’s comprehension.
All math-y things that I detest – numbers, statistics and the like – are presented through visually-appealing graphics that I find more convenient.
When some unfamiliar business-related terms do crop up, the show pauses, the fourth wall breaks, a judge turns to face the viewer, and explains in simple words what the expression means. This breaking of the fourth wall keeps an oblivious me from feeling alienated, and offers an assurance that I'm being kept in the loop.
Interesting Ideas & Products, Relatable Contestants
A series of avant-garde business ideas are presented by the entrepreneurs who come as contestants on the show. The relevance of these products for me is usually what captures my fancy.
As a health-conscious (read: paranoid) Covidian, I enjoyed the many organic-snacking product pitches the most, and even took down a few names for future munching activities.
The vast diversity in the products presented – innovations in food, apparel, tech, lifestyle, health, education, and the social sector – ensures there’s something for everyone. Many of these are designed to solve everyday problems faced by the viewer and so elicit approval.
Further, the contestants, who come from all over the country, are not celebrities or industrialists, but ordinary people like you or me.
For instance, the founder of a detachable-sleeves start up 'Heart Up My Sleeves', who appears on the show, is a girl in her early-twenties much like myself. Her product too – sleeves for various occasions – is something whose utility I can appreciate for myself.
The journeys, motivations, and aspirations of the contestants then are not un-relatable; and often leave the viewer rooting for them to win an investment.
The sense of satisfaction that comes from their victory makes the show a feel-good watch for me.
The ‘Sharks’ and THE MEMES!
The ‘sharks’ – BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover, Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, SUGAR Cosmetics Founder Vineeta Aggarwal, BoAt Co-Founder Aman Gupta, Lenskart Co-Founder Peyush Bansal, Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal, and MamaEarth Co-Founder Ghazal Alagh – are my most favourite part of the show.
Each of the sharks has a distinctive personality, a characteristic speaking style, a niche area of expertise, and an inspiring journey that keeps one both entertained and admiring.
My personal favourite is Namita Thapar – she's smart, decisive, respectful to contestants, and earnestly cheers on the women entrepreneurs who appear on the show. Aman Gupta's cheeky humour and Ashneer's classic Delhi-boy responses are also among the highlights of my viewing experience.
The idiosyncrasies of the sharks have also prompted the birth of an avalanche of memes that have taken over social media.
The FOMO of not understanding these jokes that my friends were sharing was what had propelled me to see the show in the first place.
Women Entrepreneurs Are Encouraged
In a world where most professions see a monopoly of men and the marketplace of manufacturing-trading-banking suffers an acute gender disparity, Shark Tank India does its bit to highlight and applaud women in business.
Many women entrepreneurs contest on the show, and successfully so.
For me, some of the most inspiring stories were those of co-founders who are sisters-in-law, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, and mother and daughter who run a business together.
Many of these women-run enterprises also bring products grown out of competencies that have traditionally fallen under the female domain.
My personal favorite among the start ups who've come so far is 'Jhaji', a Mithilan achar company run by sisters-in-law who've been making pickles in their homes all their life, and have now come together to monetise on their culinary skill.
Further, three of the show’s seven judges are women, who have created their own companies and are actively involved in other enterprises.
It is heartening to watch these sharks encourage the women entrepreneurs who appear on the show, reminding the Indian audience of women’s rightful claim to market and capital.
All in all, I found Shark Tank India an entertaining and insightful watch even though I lack any interest in business. And now that I’ve made my point, I’ll get back to watching the new episode.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.