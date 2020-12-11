Wagle Ki Duniya 2.0 Will Address Today's Issues: Sumeet Raghavan

One of the iconic TV shows from the 1980s, Wagle Ki Duniya, is all set to make a comeback after 30 years as Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey. This time the protagonist of the show will be Wagle's son, to be played by Sumeet Raghavan. While the original leads, including Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar, will also be a part of Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey, the main focus will be on Sumeet's character.

Speaking to The Quint, Raghavan says he was not worried about the re-make of this classic because the original cast will be there as a buffer. Sumeet added that he has full faith on writer Aatish Kapadia and producer JD Majethia, with whom he has had successful collaborations before.