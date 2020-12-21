Vikas Gupta to Re-enter 'Bigg Boss 14'; Thanks Fans For Support
Vikas was ousted following an altercation with Arshi Khan.
Vikas Gupta is all set to re-enter Bigg Boss 14 on Monday (21 December), after being ousted following a fallout with Arshi Khan. Before entering the show, Vikas took to Instagram to share a message, thanking his fans for their support.
"I wanted to thank you all for your love and support. Many people have written to the makers of Bigg Boss. You have sent me sweet and lovely messages. The way the country rose up for me, I wish the housemates would have done the same", Vikas said in the video.
Vikas added that winning the show this time is not a desire for him, rather it's a need. "I will do what I do best, play well. I will also try and entertain everyone. I really do need to win this time. It is not my desire but need this time".
The makers of Bigg Boss 14 also shared a promo wherein Vikas is seen entering the house.
Vikas was asked to leave the house after he had reportedly pushed Arshi into the swimming pool. The reaction was a result of Arshi allegedly threatening Vikas that she will "tell the world about his mother". During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode too, Salman had criticised Arshi for her comments on Vikas' mother.
