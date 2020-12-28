Vikas Gupta Opens Up About Relationship With Bigg Boss Contestant
He recently re-entered the 'Bigg Boss' house after being evicted for being physically violent.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta is set to stir up more drama in the house. In a recent promotional video for the show, he can be seen sharing an emotional confession with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and other contestants.
Speaking about a past relationship with a former Bigg Boss contestant he says, "I have never revealed his name before but now I will. He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came to this show (Bigg Boss)."
In July Vikas has put out a social media post alleging that TV celebrities such as Shilpa Shinde and Parth Samthaan has made his life miserable. "Priyank Sharma lived with me in this house for 1.5 years and then went on to Bigg Boss 11 with me. After Bigg Boss, he worked with me on one of my shows. But after the completion of the first schedule, he started harassing me," he said.
On an episode aired on 27 December, Vikas revealed that he had been unwell for a week and had high blood pressure. He recently re-entered the house after being forced to leave the show for being physically violent to fellow contestant Arshi Khan.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.