Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Vicky Kaushal Episode Will Premiere on This Date

Vicky Kaushal shared the first look of his Into The Wild With Bear Grylls episode.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vicky Kaushal will be a part of <em>Into The Wild With Bear Grylls</em>.</p></div>
On 8 November, Discovery+ unveiled the first look of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls featuring Vicky Kaushal. The episode is all set to premiere on 12 November.

Vicky took to Instagram to share the news. "An adventure of a lifetime with none other than survival expert @beargrylls, let's see what he has planned for me. 'Into The Wild', premieres on November 12, on @discoveryplusin #discoveryplus #IntoTheWild #Survival", he wrote.

Before Vicky, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also a part of the show.

