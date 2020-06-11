The hugely-popular international show Black Widows is all set for an Indian adaptation.The crime drama created by Roope Lehtinen and Mikko Polla tells a dark comic story of three best friends who try to kill their husbands.The Indian version will be the eighth international remake following versions in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic.TV Show ‘Cops’ Dropped Following Outrage Over George Floyd’s DeathThe cast of the original version included Beate Bill, Cecilia Forss and Synnove Macody Lund. The Indian adaptation’s cast has not been revealed yet.“Black Widows is an engaging story featuring strong female protagonists, plenty of suspense and a large dose of dark humour. We could immediately see its appeal for Indian audiences. I am certain that this could prove to be a hugely popular, binge-worthy series when it launches later this year,” said Tarun Katial, CEO of ZEE5, the platform that brings the show to India along with Big Synergy on a two-season deal. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.