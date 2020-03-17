Is the TV Industry Putting Lives At Risk By Shooting Till 19 Mar?

Owing to the rapid spread of coronavirus in India, on 15 March, the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPA) released a collective directive to stop all film and television shoots from 19 March to 31 March, at the end of which the situation would be reassessed.

However, the four extra days of shoot till 19 March puts the cast and crew at high risk of contracting and spreading the virus. Question is, why was the suspension of shoots to be implemented from 19 March onwards and not immediately?

Speaking to The Quint, honorary General Secretary of CINTAA (Cine and Television Artists Association), Sushant Singh, said that even though he feels the shutdown should have been immediate, but the decision to continue shooting till 19 March could be because the production companies of daily soaps wanted to “create some sort of a bank of episodes”.