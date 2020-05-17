TV actor Manmeet Grewal, who was seen in shows such as Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak, committed suicide at his residence in Navi Mumbai on Friday night. The actor was burdened by debt and couldn’t find any work due to lockdown.The 32-year-old actor was found hanging in the bedroom by his wife who tried to save him. However, he was declared brought dead by the hospital.According to Spotboye, his fried Manjit Singh said, “He was very normal that evening, went to his room and locked it from inside. That time his wife was in the kitchen making food. When she heard the noise of a chair, she rushed to the bedroom and held him. She screamed a lot for the help and neighbours did come hearing the noise but no one came forward to help or get him down.”His wife, Ravindra Kaur told the police that he had also talked about moving abroad but that plan was on hold due to the lockdown. She added that he had been in stress for the last few days as many of his upcoming projects including a web series and some commercials were on hold. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.