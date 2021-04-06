'Tarak Mehta' Actor Arrested For Chain-Snatching, Theft: Report
Miraj Kapri had reportedly resorted to these activities after losing Rs 30 lakh in cricket betting.
Miraj Kapri, who had once starred in the popular TV show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was arrested in Surat for chain-snatching and theft in Mumbai, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror.
The report states that Kapri, a small-time actor, had resorted to these activities after losing Rs 30 lakh in cricket betting and gambling. In order to repay the debt, Kapri and his friend Vaibhav Jadhav took to theft on the streets of Mumbai.
The police have reportedly recovered goods worth Rs 2.54 lakh, including gold chains, mobiles and bikes from Kapri and Jadhav.
The Mumbai Mirror report adds that during interaction both of them confessed to their crimes. Cops are now looking for the jeweller to whom the duo sold some of the stolen jewellery.
Apart from Tarak Mehta, Kapri had also worked in several other shows including Thapki Pyaar Ki and Mere Angne Mein as a junior artiste.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
