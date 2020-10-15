We Were and Will Always Be Secular, Says Tanishq Ad Maker Joyeeta 

Ad filmmaker Joyeeta Patpatia, who directed the Tanishq video commercial, themed around an inter-faith godh-bharai (baby shower) ceremony, has been receiving numerous threats and hate on social media since the video was officially released and then withdrawn.

Talking about the controversy, the award-winning filmmaker who has made commercials and music videos for Asia and UK, tells me that there’s also been a lot of love coming her way, “There’s a lot of horrible, horrible, dark stuff coming my way on social media, but I don’t want to constantly share that on Instagram, I think it’s much more beautiful to share the beautiful art work and the beautiful quotes and all the love that’s coming our way for this campaign.”