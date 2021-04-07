Taarak Mehta Director Reacts to Fan's Request for New Daya
Director Malav Rajda gave a humorous reply and said the decision wasn't his to make
Actor Disha Vakani played the iconic role of Daya in the popular show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but has been on an indefinite maternity leave. She first exited the show in September 2017 and was blessed with a newborn baby in November. The show created the arc that Daya left on a pilgrimage with her mother. Now, almost more than a year later, she still hasn't returned to the show and fans might be getting impatient.
So, it wasn't unexpected that a fan commented under director Malav Rajda's post with a request, "Plz new Daya ko lay aao sir. Itna wait karke bhi koi fayda hoga kya, aap hi socho. Bechare fans kabse wait kar rahe Daya k liye." (Please get a new Daya sir. There's no point in waiting so long. The poor fans have been waiting for Daya for so long)
Hilariously, Rajda replied that he might get replaced if he asks for too much, "Mein zyada bolunga toh naya director le aayenge..." (If I say too much, they'll get a new director)
He added, "..it's not in my hands at all...i just direct the show... dont n cant take decisions regarding actors n lot of others things but jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai." (Everything happens for the best)
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a Hindi sitcom based on Taarak Mehta's coloumn titled Duniya Ne Undha Chasm. Since its premiere in 2008, the show has became one of the longest running shows on TV judging by episodes. Disha Vakani has won multiple awards for her portrayal of Daya on the show.
