SWA Awards 2021: 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', 'Eeb Allay Ooo!' Honoured
The Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) has announced the second edition of the SWA Awards. SWA Awards recognises screenwriters and lyricists of Hindi films, web series, and TV shows.
Here's a full list of winners:
TV Comedy
Best Story
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai - Winner
Manoj Santoshi, Raghuvir Shekhawat, Shashank Bali & Sanjay Kohli
Maddam Sir - Winner
Priya Mishra
Best Screenplay
Kaatelal & Sons - Winner
Sweksha Bhagat
Best Dialogues
Kaatelal & Sons - Winner
Mohinder Pratap Singh
Tenali Rama - Winner
Amit Aaryan
Best Story
Shaadi Mubarak - Winner
Seema Mantri
TV DRAMA
Best Screenplay
Anupama - Winner
Bhavna Vyas
Best Dialogues
Barrister Babu - Winner
Rohit Malhotra
Web Series
Best Original Drama
Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side - Winner
Gaurav Shukla, Niren Bhatt, Vinay Chhawal
Best ORIGINAL COMEDY
Panchayat - Winner
Chandan Kumar
WEB SERIES-BEST ADAPTATION
Scam 1992 - Winner
Saurav Dey, Sumit Purohit, Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas
Best Lyrics - TV/Web
Main To Maa Hoon (Indiawaali Maa) - Winner
Divy Nidhi Sharma
Best Lyrics - Feature Films
Shayad (Love Aaj Kal) - Winner
Irshad Kamil
Feature Films- Best Debut Writer
Eeb Allay Ooo! - Winner
Shubham & Prateek Vats
Welcome Home - Special Mention By Jury
Ankita Narang
Feature Films - Best Dialogues
Eeb Allay Ooo! - Winner
Shubham & Prateek Vats
Feature Films - Best Story
Eeb Allay Ooo! - Winner
Shubham
Axone - Winner
Nicholas Kharkongor
Feature films - Best Screenplay
Eeb Allay Ooo! - Winner
Shubham & Prateek Vats
