Indian Idol 11 Winner, Sunny Hindustani Has a Message for His Fans
On Sunday, Indian Idol Season 11 came to an end. One of the most talked-about contestants of the show, Sunny Hindustani from Bhatinda bagged the title of the winner. Along with the coveted trophy, Sunny took home with him a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs, a car and a contract with T-series. The other four finalists of the show included Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh, Ridham Kalyan, and Rohit Raut who turned out to be the first runner-up.
All the judges have supported me, especially Neha ma’am. She lent me money which helped me travel all the way to Mumbai. It has been a very tough journey for me. I have struggled a lot. Himesh Sir also gave me a break to sing in one of his films. Thank you so much, judges. You all have taught me a lot.Sunny Hindustani
In an interaction with the media, Sunny talks about his lucky instrument, a harmonium that was gifted to him by music composer duo Ajay-Atul and how it has changed his life ever since. He also reveals, how Neha Kakkar had helped him by lending him some money in his tough times and how supportive all the judges were for him throughout the show.
Sunny also thanks his fans for his success which wouldn't have been possible without their selfless love and appreciation.
Take a look at what he has to say: