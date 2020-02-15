Exclusive: ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ To Go Off Air

Airing at 9 pm from Monday to Friday, the show has had consistently good ratings - between 1.6 and 2.0. Through this week the show was no. 1 in UK and on no. 9 in India. It was also no. 2 in the 9 pm slot. Star Plus has launched several new shows this month, including - Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Man Jao went on air, and Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do. Two more shows are expected to go on air in the next month.