Exclusive: ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ To Go Off Air
According to a source close to Star Plus' successful daily soap, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, the show will most likely go off air mid-March, despite decent ratings. "The channel wants to end the show around mid-March. Most likely 14 March will be the last date. That is one month from now," the source confirmed. The show stars Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Karan V Grover in the lead. We contacted the show's producer Sandiip Sikcand but he refused to comment.
Airing at 9 pm from Monday to Friday, the show has had consistently good ratings - between 1.6 and 2.0. Through this week the show was no. 1 in UK and on no. 9 in India. It was also no. 2 in the 9 pm slot. Star Plus has launched several new shows this month, including - Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Man Jao went on air, and Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do. Two more shows are expected to go on air in the next month.
The rumours first started online this morning as the show's fan accounts started appealing to Star Plus to not take the show off air.
Revolving around the love story of a doctor, Rohit Sippy, and actor Sonakshi Rastogi, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum went on air in June 2019. The show was known for breaking the typical daily soap formula and serving relatively progressive content, though recently the show had upped it's drama quotient. Dipika and Karan's performances and their chemistry were much talked about by the fans of the show.
We have contacted the channel and are awaiting a response.
