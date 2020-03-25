Star Plus Premiers New Comedy Show Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
With all filming suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak, TV channels have been making do with airing re-runs of popular shows. While the premieres of new shows have also been pushed, a comedy show titled Maharaj Ki Jai Ho is set to debut on Star Plus.
Set in the city of Hastinapur, which according to the Mahabharat was the capital of the Kuru kingdom, the show is a mix of science fiction, comedy and mythology. It follows what happens when a modern man meets the people of ancient Hastinapur. According to producers Trouble Maker Productions, while most TV shows shoot up to 10 episodes in advance, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho has a bank of about 50 episodes. The series will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm.
Film and television shoots have been suspended since 19 March following a directive from the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPA) in light of the coronavirus outbreak. While it was announced that the situation would be reassessed on 31 March, shoots will remain suspended till the end of next month with the whole of India under lockdown till 21 April.
Another new Star Plus show, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, was supposed to air at 9 pm on 16 March. However, the premiere was pushed indefinitely following the suspension of shoots as the producers did not have an adequate bank of episodes. Producer Rajan Shahi said in a statement, “Star Plus and I have mutually decided that we should not launch Anupamaa today because anyway there is going to be a shutdown of shoots in two days time. So no point launching the show right now. But we will definitely be relaunching it. The date would be considered once the shooting resumes.”