Star Plus Premiers New Comedy Show Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Set in the city of Hastinapur, which according to the Mahabharat was the capital of the Kuru kingdom, the show is a mix of science fiction, comedy and mythology. It follows what happens when a modern man meets the people of ancient Hastinapur. According to producers Trouble Maker Productions, while most TV shows shoot up to 10 episodes in advance, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho has a bank of about 50 episodes. The series will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Film and television shoots have been suspended since 19 March following a directive from the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPA) in light of the coronavirus outbreak. While it was announced that the situation would be reassessed on 31 March, shoots will remain suspended till the end of next month with the whole of India under lockdown till 21 April.