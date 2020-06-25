Weeks after obtaining permission from the Maharashtra CM for the resumption of film and television shoots, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has announced that they will be resuming their productions for its television, film and OTT platforms in India.In a statement, the organisation shared that it has obtained all relevant government permissions to ensure shoots resume in a controlled environment following all necessary rules, regulations and safety protocols. It further stated that given the network takes health, hygiene and sanitisation very seriously, it will do all that it can to ensure the safety of its cast, crew and production partners. The statement informed that other than the cast and crew members, visitors will not be allowed on the sets.SPN also extended support to workers on set by undertaking special initiatives. It informed that effective July 2020 to December 2020, full payments of the cast and crew will be released within a 30-day time frame and that it will also bear 100 per cent of the proposed insurance cost for the cast and crew. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.