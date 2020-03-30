Sidharth-Rashami’s ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ to Return on Colors
Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai-starrer Dil Se Dil Tak will be returning to Colors TV, for the period of nationwide lockdown. The show initially aired in 2017 and also starred actor Jasmin Bhasin. Announcing the show’s return on the 6 pm slot, the official handle of Colors TV tweeted, “Laut aaye hai aapke favourite Parth aur Shorvori phir ek baar. Dekhiye unki kahani, #DilSeDilTak mein Mon-Fri shaam 6 baje. @sidharth_shukla @TheRashamiDesai @jasminbhasin #DSDT”
Dil Se Dil Tak was loosely based on the film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke starring Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukherjee. It focused on the lives of Parth (Sidharth Shukla) and his wife Shorvori (Rashami Desai) whose lives change when they choose Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) to become a surrogate mother to their child. The show dealt with the main characters through the years, as a love triangle developed.
Bigg Boss 13 has also begun airing again on the channel at the 10 pm slot. The season featured Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahira Sharma and was won by Sidharth Shukla.
Colors tweeted, “Relive the most entertaining, dramatic and exciting season of #BiggBoss! Tune in and watch #BiggBoss13 from 23rd March, 10 PM only on #Colors @BeingSalmanKhan.”