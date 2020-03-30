Sidharth-Rashami’s ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ to Return on Colors

Bigg Boss 13 has also begun airing again on the channel at the 10 pm slot. The season featured Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahira Sharma and was won by Sidharth Shukla.

Colors tweeted, “Relive the most entertaining, dramatic and exciting season of #BiggBoss! Tune in and watch #BiggBoss13 from 23rd March, 10 PM only on #Colors @BeingSalmanKhan.”