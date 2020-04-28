After ‘Ramayan’, ‘Shri Krishna’ All Set to Return to Doordarshan
More than 20 years after its broadcast, Ramanand Sagar's epic mythological series Shri Krishna is all set to make a comeback on Doordarshan, the broadcaster announced on Sunday.
This comes after popular epics such as Ramayan and Mahabharat started their re-runs amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Coming soon: 'Shri Krishna',” the post on DD National channel's official handle read.
Created, written and directed by Sagar, the series chronicled the life of Lord Krishna. The show was first broadcast on Doordarshan's Metro Channel (DD 2) from 1993, but moved to DD National in 1996.
Shri Krishna starred actor Sarvadaman D Banerjee as the adult Krishna, while Swwapnil Joshi played the teenage version of the character. The show also starred Deepak Deulkar, Pinky Parikh among others.
Since the re-runs started, Doordarshan has grabbed the top spot in the TRP ratings chart. The re-telecast of Ramayan garnered over 170 million viewers in four episodes in the first week. Doordarshan is currently also telecasting old favourites like Shaktimaan, Shirman Shrimati, Chanakya, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Buniyaad, Alif Laila and Upanishad Ganga.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)