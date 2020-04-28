After ‘Ramayan’, ‘Shri Krishna’ All Set to Return to Doordarshan

More than 20 years after its broadcast, Ramanand Sagar's epic mythological series Shri Krishna is all set to make a comeback on Doordarshan, the broadcaster announced on Sunday.

This comes after popular epics such as Ramayan and Mahabharat started their re-runs amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Coming soon: 'Shri Krishna',” the post on DD National channel's official handle read.