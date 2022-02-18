Memes, Masala & More: Decoding Why 'Shark Tank' Worked in Indian Waters

Aman said it best, “We’re Indians, we have emotions.” Reality TV has gained a reputation for using sob stories for viewership and it’s a very successful model so far. Many people stay hooked to shows like KBC and Indian Idol because of the people embarking on their rags to riches story— we love a good underdog success story.

I would like to pretend I don’t fall for the schtick but the Shark Tank episode with 'Jugaadu' Kamlesh is in my top 5. The show also uses the 'parivaar' and ‘maa’ factor, also a staple for reality shows. Without fail, every show has a few episodes with a mother, a couple, or adorable kids, highlighted (Namita Thapar is frequently called Phar-maa).

With this endeavour though, the show brought several issues to the forefront that need to be talked about— some inventions tried to make work easier for farmers and vegetable vendors and that is not a conversation people have every day.