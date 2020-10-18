Salman Reprimands Rubina Dilaik in 'BB14' Weekend Ka Vaar Promo

In the video, Salman sarcastically tells her, “Agar aap kahen, toh har cheez hum aapse approve karwa lete hain (If you want, we can get everything approved by you first).”

To which Rubina replies, "If I am scolded for having a point of view...". However, Salman interrupts her and says, "Ma'am I am speaking to you politely. I am not a contestant here. I am telling you that this is wrong and it will cost you later".

Rubina was seen getting into arguments with several contestants during the week. She argued with Sidharth Shukla over cooking duties and during tasks too. She accused Sidharth of being ‘unreasonable’, and said that as a ‘senior’ contestant he should be more balanced and responsible in his behaviour.