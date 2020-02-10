‘Bigg Boss 13’ Somwar Ka Vaar: Ayushmann Becomes Delivery Boy

With less than five days left for the finale, the top seven contestants are trying to play to the best of their abilities. Salman Khan begins the last Somwar Ka Vaar episode with a twist. As the ‘Paap ki potli’ task is introduced, the housemates take digs at each other while speaking about the ‘paaps’ they have committed during the season. While Sidharth takes a jibe at Rashami for questioning his character, Shehnaaz picks on Sidharth for not giving her attention and breaking her heart every time. In the end, Rashami is awarded ‘paapi of the season’.