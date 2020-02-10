‘Bigg Boss 13’ Somwar Ka Vaar: Ayushmann Becomes Delivery Boy
With less than five days left for the finale, the top seven contestants are trying to play to the best of their abilities. Salman Khan begins the last Somwar Ka Vaar episode with a twist. As the ‘Paap ki potli’ task is introduced, the housemates take digs at each other while speaking about the ‘paaps’ they have committed during the season. While Sidharth takes a jibe at Rashami for questioning his character, Shehnaaz picks on Sidharth for not giving her attention and breaking her heart every time. In the end, Rashami is awarded ‘paapi of the season’.
On the other hand, much to everyone’s excitement Ayushmann Khurrana makes an entry along with his Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-stars Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar. After some fun conversations with the contestants, Salman moves on to his ritual of playing games with the guests. He emulates a ‘Golgappa wala’, while Ayushmann and Jitendra become his delivery boys. They have to take rounds and deliver the golgappas made by Salman to Neena Gupta, who is stationed on the other side of the stage. The game has everyone in splits.
Next up, Salman welcomes his friend and anchor Rajat Sharma. While the ‘adalat’ session with the contestants is announced, Rajat begins the drill with Salman. Rajat puts across some allegations, ranging from announcing his exit from the show every year to playing spoilsport in the housemates’ love stories both inside and outside the house.
Finally, Salman makes an unexpected announcement.
