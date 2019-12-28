‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 83: Rohit Shetty Surprises the Housemates

As the two begin to cool down, Simmba director Rohit Shetty enters the house abruptly from the captain’s room, leaving everyone in shock. Rohit requests the other housemates to wait inside while he speaks to Sidharth and Asim about their ongoing tussle. He manages to get them to call a truce and hug each other.

Rohit then divides the housemates into two teams; Team Simba - Sidharth, Paras, Aarti, Mahira and Shefali Jariwala and Team Singham - Rashmi, Arhaan, Asim, Vishal, Madhurima and Shefali Bagga. He informs the house that he has gifts for them that have been sent by their family members. But only the winning team will receive their gifts. He then calls Shehnaz and introduces her as the casting director and asks her to pick a hero, heroine, comedian, villain and supporting actor from the housemates. He later conducts three rounds wherein he makes the housemates sing, dance and enact various situations.

Will Asim and Sidharth rekindle their friendship? Who will be the lucky ones to get the gifts from their loved ones?