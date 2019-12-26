‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Celebrate Christmas With Ghar Ka Khana

Then Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task for the contenders Shehnaz and Vishal. They have to enter a ‘Brain’ setup placed in the garden area wherein they will get ‘thoughts’ on an indicator and have to convert them into reality. The thoughts will be such that the housemates will have to destroy their personal belongings mentioned in the 'thought’. Both Shehnaz and Vishal will get the same ‘thought’ and the housemates have to choose for whom they wish to sacrifice their belongings. Shehnaz and Vishal will get only a certain amount of time to convince the housemates. Rashami is asked to destroy her family photo and with a heavy heart she keeps her friendship first and destroys it for Vishal. Asim too, without giving a second thought, gives up his favourite gym belt for Shehnaz as a payback for making him the captain previous week.