Bigg Boss Day 79: New Captaincy Task Creates Tiffs

The task begins on a competitive note and the robots are seen filling water with complete honesty till Mahira spills the water in Vishal and Asim’s container. The game changes when Vishal and Asim activate the destructive mode of the task. Seeing more water in Shefali Bagga and Shehnaz’s container, Vishal and Asim spill their containers. Shehnaz gets angry and abuses Vishal for spilling her container as she hasn’t touched anyone’s container. A tiff between Vikas and Paras makes the game even more difficult when none of the scientist agrees to set their robots free. As a sanchalak only Vikas has the right to announce the robot who will be free in case the scientist don’t come to a final decision. Trying to be fair, Vikas announces Mahira to be freed as a robot , which means Paras will automatically be out of the game too. Paras disagrees with Vikas’s decision and rejects it saying he is okay with the task getting cancelled.