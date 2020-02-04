‘Bigg Boss’ Day 127: Contestants Answer Uncomfortable Questions

The next day, Bigg Boss announces that Sidharth’s period of interim captaincy has come to an end. Up next, the contestants are called up in the garden area for a press conference. While the contestants dread it, they gear up to face the media. The media starts the question and answer and the first one is darted at Rashami. A media representative asks her about her relationship status. She says that she doesn’t seem to have a future with him and wants to focus on her career. Another journalist asks Shehnaz the Hindi word for flipper and when she is unable to respond, he says that it means bin pende ka lota and if she wants to portray herself in a wrong light. Shehnaz tries to justify it and says that while she doesn’t want to give out a wrong message, she stands for whom she feels is right irrespective of the team that person is in. Sidharth, too, is grilled by the scribes about his aggressive behaviour throughout the show. Sidharth very calmly replies that he merely gives a reaction to an action. He says that he just raises the bar that the other person sets. He can be good if someone is good with him and that he can do worse if someone is bad to him.