‘Bigg Boss’ Day 122: Shehnaz Gets a Unique Birthday Present

The much-awaited connections round has changed the vibe inside the Bigg Boss house. With the finale being around the corner, the contestants are leaning on their connections who are entering the house this week to support them. While a few connections have already started their game plan inside the house, Bigg Boss reveals other members one after the other.

After a slew of connections, Shefali Jariwala is the next one to enter as Paras' connection. While Mahira is happy about her re-entry, it is pretty evident that Shehnaz is not at all pleased.