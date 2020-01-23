‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 116: Will There Be a New Captain This Week?
In the recent past, Bigg Boss contestants have resorted to all kinds of tactics to get the captaincy task aborted or to go ahead in the game. This week’s captaincy task is no different. The day starts with a fight over daily chores. Rashami, who is in charge of the kitchen chores this week, is asked by other contestants to let them take on the responsibility of cooking. This irks Rashami as she doesn’t want to be portrayed in a bad light for not being able to do her duties.
She and Paras get into a heated argument. He blames Rashami for only wanting to do important tasks and neglecting the smaller things. Rashami defends herself by saying Paras is always on the lookout to blame her.
On the other hand, Sidharth is upset with Shehnaaz for befriending Asim. Shehnaaz accuses Sidharth of changing sides and says that he only supports Mahira and Shefali.
Up next, Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task. He reveals that the house has been attacked by a spider and every time the spider moves, eggs will get collected. Baskets with names of every contestant are placed in the garden, and each has to collect the eggs at regular intervals and put those in the assigned basket. The one with the least number of eggs in the first round gets eliminated and becomes the ‘sanchalak’. As a punishment for getting aggressive during their fight, Sidharth and Asim are not allowed to participate.
Angry with Shehnaaz for changing sides during the game, Sidharth gets sarcastic with her. Shehnaaz,too, gives it back to him. At the same time, Mahira is also upset with Shehnaaz for not being a true friend. Vishal ends up becoming the ‘Sanchalak’. He accuses the other team of cheating and declares Shehnaaz the winner of the first round. The contestants don’t accept Vishal’s decision and start protesting.
Bigg Boss calls the contestants in the living area and reprimands Vishal for being a confused ‘Sanchalak’. Bigg Boss also declares that this is the last chance for the housemates to win immunity and there won't be any more tasks.
Will the house get its new captain this week?
