‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 116: Will There Be a New Captain This Week?

Up next, Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task. He reveals that the house has been attacked by a spider and every time the spider moves, eggs will get collected. Baskets with names of every contestant are placed in the garden, and each has to collect the eggs at regular intervals and put those in the assigned basket. The one with the least number of eggs in the first round gets eliminated and becomes the ‘sanchalak’. As a punishment for getting aggressive during their fight, Sidharth and Asim are not allowed to participate.

Angry with Shehnaaz for changing sides during the game, Sidharth gets sarcastic with her. Shehnaaz,too, gives it back to him. At the same time, Mahira is also upset with Shehnaaz for not being a true friend. Vishal ends up becoming the ‘Sanchalak’. He accuses the other team of cheating and declares Shehnaaz the winner of the first round. The contestants don’t accept Vishal’s decision and start protesting.

Bigg Boss calls the contestants in the living area and reprimands Vishal for being a confused ‘Sanchalak’. Bigg Boss also declares that this is the last chance for the housemates to win immunity and there won't be any more tasks.

Will the house get its new captain this week?