‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 115: Shehnaaz Upset as Sidharth Saves Aarti

Amidst all this, Asim and Vishal are seen discussing their strategy. They tell Rashami that Shehnaaz is playing a game, but she disagrees. She feels that Shehnaaz never takes a stand for herself, and her game is always about Sidharth.

Rashami also says that Shehnaaz is nothing without Sidharth. Later, Mahira informs the other roommates that there is no need to cook dinner as there is a lot of leftovers from lunch. Upon hearing this, Rashami loses her cool and gets into a spat with Mahira. She insists on cooking more food and says she doesn’t care if there is extra food. Rashami also reminds the housemates that when the kitchen duties were allotted to her, she was blamed for being lazy. Mahira tries to make Rashami understand but she does not listen to her. Finally, Sidharth intervenes and tries to calm Rashami down but she refuses to listen to him as well.