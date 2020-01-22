‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 115: Shehnaaz Upset as Sidharth Saves Aarti
Bigg Boss announces the nomination task as a new day begins. A chess board is placed in the garden area with pawns bearing the contestants’ photos. With the sound of the buzzer, the housemates have to move the pawn of one person they wish to save. Each contestant will get five chances to complete the task, and at the end two of them will be saved from nominations.
After the first buzzer goes off, Sidharth moves the pawn with Aarti’s photo one step forward to save her from nomination. This upsets Shehnaaz, who later tells Paras that Sidharth is choosing people over her and compares it to the incident when Paras chose Mahira over her.
Shehnaaz breaks down and runs to the washroom. Aarti follows to console her, but Shehnaaz refuses to talk to anyone. When Aarti still insists on talking to Shehnaaz, the two have an ugly fight. Aarti tries to justify why it happened but Shehnaaz turns a deaf ear.
Amidst all this, Asim and Vishal are seen discussing their strategy. They tell Rashami that Shehnaaz is playing a game, but she disagrees. She feels that Shehnaaz never takes a stand for herself, and her game is always about Sidharth.
Rashami also says that Shehnaaz is nothing without Sidharth. Later, Mahira informs the other roommates that there is no need to cook dinner as there is a lot of leftovers from lunch. Upon hearing this, Rashami loses her cool and gets into a spat with Mahira. She insists on cooking more food and says she doesn’t care if there is extra food. Rashami also reminds the housemates that when the kitchen duties were allotted to her, she was blamed for being lazy. Mahira tries to make Rashami understand but she does not listen to her. Finally, Sidharth intervenes and tries to calm Rashami down but she refuses to listen to him as well.
