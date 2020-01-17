Bigg Boss 13 Day 110: Paras’ Mom Asks Him to Stay Away From Mahira
It was an emotional moment inside the Bigg Boss house after family members of the housemates came to visit them after four months. While some got subtle warnings, others received serious advice. For the second round of the task, the buzzer rings and Sidharth’s mother walks in. She hugs Sidharth and bursts into tears. He introduces her to everyone. When Sidharth comes to Rashami, he tells her mother that they both take care of each other.
Sidharth’s mother says she is very proud that his son is performing well on the show. She advises him to continue entertaining everyone as the audience loves his fun side.
Next, it is Paras’ turn. He is extremely happy to see his mother. After meeting everyone, she insists on having a word with him in private. She tells Paras that she is very unhappy with the way he is portraying himself to the viewers and is playing on a backfoot. She asks him to stop being a godfather to the other contestants as he is losing track of his own game in the process. Paras’ mother warns him to maintain a distance with Mahira and reiterates that she is not comfortable with their closeness. She tells him to take the decisions wisely.
Soon, the doorbell rings and Bhavya and Swastik, Rashami’s niece and nephew, enter the house. Rashami, too, gives up her captaincy and runs towards them. The housemates are also happy to see the kids. They motivate Rashami and ask her to stay strong. Bhavya and Swastik also urge Rashami to rekindle her friendship with Sidharth.
On the other hand, a fight breaks out between Aarti and Vishal when Aarti says that he is not even ashamed of being punished. Vishal gets angry and tells her she has a habit of getting into other people’s fights . Aarti taunts him by saying that he always speaks about walking out of the show.
