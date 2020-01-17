Bigg Boss 13 Day 110: Paras’ Mom Asks Him to Stay Away From Mahira

Sidharth’s mother says she is very proud that his son is performing well on the show. She advises him to continue entertaining everyone as the audience loves his fun side.

Next, it is Paras’ turn. He is extremely happy to see his mother. After meeting everyone, she insists on having a word with him in private. She tells Paras that she is very unhappy with the way he is portraying himself to the viewers and is playing on a backfoot. She asks him to stop being a godfather to the other contestants as he is losing track of his own game in the process. Paras’ mother warns him to maintain a distance with Mahira and reiterates that she is not comfortable with their closeness. She tells him to take the decisions wisely.