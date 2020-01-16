‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 109: Shefali’s Husband Lashes out at Asim

On the other hand, it’s time for the captaincy task once again. It’s time for the rest of the contestants to meet their families. First up is Mahira’s turn. Excited to hear her mother’s voice, she runs to greet her and makes her meet the housemates. Mahira’s mom does not interact with Paras because of his closeness to her daughter. She also says that she misses seeing Mahira and Sana bonding like before.

Then comes Sana’s father. Like the viewers, her father too expressed his fondness for ‘Sidnaaz’, at the same time alerting her to focus on the game. He also lashes out at Paras for playing the ‘jealous game’ with her and Mahira.

When it comes to Shefali’s turn, she chooses to meet her husband Parag over becoming the captain. The duo spend some time and before leaving, Parag warns Asim to never hurt Shefali.

Asim, too, chooses to meet his brother Umar over becoming a captain. As soon as Umar enters the house Asim bombards him with questions.

Who will become the captain of the house?