BB13 Day 101: Bigg Boss Takes Action Against Paras, Mahira & Asim

All is not well in the Bigg Boss House and once again, the captaincy is aborted as the contestants fail to come to a common consensus. After a series of fights between the two jodis Sidharth-Shehnaaz, Vishal-Madhurima became the highlight of the week, Sidharth and Madhurima were found striking a new bond and flirting with each other.

It's been a week without a captain and the house has not been in order. Soon after, Bigg Boss announces the next captaincy task and says that all the housemates are the contenders for the captaincy but their fate lies in the hands of other housemates. Each contestant will have a photo of another contestant tied around their necks. Five buzzers will ring and at the first four buzzers, two contestants will have to discard the photos with them and remove a housemate from the captaincy’s race.