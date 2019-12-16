‘Bigg Boss’ Day 71: Shehnaz Happy as Sidharth Shukla Returns

Over the weekend, Rashami’s brother, Kamya Punjabi, and host Salman Khan questioned Arhaan for talking about Rashami’s personal life on national television and it led to a major argument between the couple. Trust issues and a lot of other complications crop up, forcing Rashami and Arhaan to talk and discuss. They then decide to take a break from their relationship. They both mutually come to a conclusion and decide to wait for a while before taking the next step.