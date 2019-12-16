‘Bigg Boss’ Day 71: Shehnaz Happy as Sidharth Shukla Returns
The day begins with a few people ganging up against Aarti and telling her to take her duties seriously. Then, Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship takes an ugly turn.
Over the weekend, Rashami’s brother, Kamya Punjabi, and host Salman Khan questioned Arhaan for talking about Rashami’s personal life on national television and it led to a major argument between the couple. Trust issues and a lot of other complications crop up, forcing Rashami and Arhaan to talk and discuss. They then decide to take a break from their relationship. They both mutually come to a conclusion and decide to wait for a while before taking the next step.
Up next, Bigg Boss calls Shehnaz to the confession room and to her surprise, she finds Sidharth Shukla seated there. An excited Shehnaaz hugs him and takes him inside the house. While some are happy to see Sidharth return including Asim Riaz, there are a few whose displeasure becomes evident.
This time around, the nomination task comes with a twist. The contestants need to nominate their fellow housemates by breaking sugar bottles on their head and give a reason for the same. The contestants nominate others with shocking reasons that create a major divide among them.
