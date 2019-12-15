Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Gives Housemates a Reality Check
Changed alliances, new politics and friends turning foe has been the highlight of the past week. The foundation of the house has been shaken by too many new revelations and the ‘secret room’ has changed the game entirely.
Every week host Salman Khan manages to give a reality check to the contestants. To give the contestants a taste of their stubbornness, Salman introduces the ‘Thappad’ task but the contestants don’t take the task too seriously and some contestants are slapped by the machine in the bargain. Salman announces Vishal, Arhaan and Shehnaz as the ones to get slapped today.
Comedian Sunil Grover enters the house in his iconic character ‘Gutthi’. He entertains the housemates with some breaking news about the contestants. He jokes around with the contestants and narrates funny news headlines about their fights in the house. Gutthi makes the contestants dance to his tunes as she sings two lines on each one of them.
Later Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma enter the house to promote their upcoming album and to host a game for the housemates. In the game the housemates have to tag each other as ‘zero’, ‘khatra’, and ‘friend’ and give a valid reason for that. The housemates openly reveal what they think of each other and it doesn’t end well when the things they say begin to turn into fights. The housemates turn against each other after getting to know each others’ real feelings. Relationships seem to taking a hit yet again in the Bigg Boss house.
Watch the episode at 9pm to know more!
