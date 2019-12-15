Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Gives Housemates a Reality Check

Changed alliances, new politics and friends turning foe has been the highlight of the past week. The foundation of the house has been shaken by too many new revelations and the ‘secret room’ has changed the game entirely.

Every week host Salman Khan manages to give a reality check to the contestants. To give the contestants a taste of their stubbornness, Salman introduces the ‘Thappad’ task but the contestants don’t take the task too seriously and some contestants are slapped by the machine in the bargain. Salman announces Vishal, Arhaan and Shehnaz as the ones to get slapped today.