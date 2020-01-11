‘Bigg Boss’: Lakshmi, Contestants Share Difficult Stories

Laxmi requests each contestant to share their own story. Aarti opens up about a dark incident in her life. She reveals that she was molested by a servant in her own house when she was young and how she escaped by jumping off from the second floor. Madhurima and Vishal too open up and share their own life-changing experiences. Madhurima and Vishal share the horrors of being molested when they were young. Madhurima breaks down when she reveals that her tutor molested her when she was young. Vishal, too, speaks about the time that he was molested by some creeps when he was 9-10 years old. These two incidents took a toll on their studies and education life.