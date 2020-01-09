‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 109: It’s a Comedy Night for the Housemates

The housemates don the hat of a comedian and put up a comedy show. The housemates get a whiff of it even before the announcement after they spot ‘Comedy Club’ set up in the garden area. Later, Bigg Boss answers their questions and announces the ‘Comedy Club’ Task. The contestants have to prepare a stand-up comedy act basing it on one of their fellow housemates. The first batch of contestants to take up the challenge are Sidharth, Madhurima, Rashami, Aarti, and Vishal.

Comedy is an art and preparing for a stand-up show is not an easy job! Giving them an experts advice, Bigg Boss introduces Harsh Limbachiyaa as their mentor for the day. Harsh tells them that winning this task would give them a bigger reward than even the captaincy. He then begins to have conversations and discussions with each of the aforementioned contestants and helps them structure their performances. He asks them to bring out incidents and anecdotes and give them a funny twist. Harsh soon makes an exit leaving the contestants to practice.