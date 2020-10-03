'Bigg Boss 14': Nishant Malkhani on Being a Fitness Freak

Popular reality show Bigg Boss is back for its 14th season. With Salman Khan as the host yet again, this season will feature a mix of celebrities as well as commoners. Complete with an in-house mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner, this year's Bigg Boss house is going to look wildly different.

This year, former Bigg Boss participants Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have been brought back with bigger responsibilities. They are supposed to monitor the participants and take a call on who all will continue on the show.

As the show progresses, the participants are gradually introduced.