'Bigg Boss 14': Nishant Malkhani on Being a Fitness Freak

Nishant Malkhani on Being a Fitness Freak
Popular reality show Bigg Boss is back for its 14th season. With Salman Khan as the host yet again, this season will feature a mix of celebrities as well as commoners. Complete with an in-house mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner, this year's Bigg Boss house is going to look wildly different.
This year, former Bigg Boss participants Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have been brought back with bigger responsibilities. They are supposed to monitor the participants and take a call on who all will continue on the show.
As the show progresses, the participants are gradually introduced.
Bigg Boss 2020 LIVE: Nishant Singh Malkhani on Being a Fitness Freak
The next contestant to be introduced is television actor Nishant Singh Malkhani. He speaks about being a fitness freak, his low tolerance for interfering people and how passionate he is to win Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 2020 LIVE: Jasmin Bhasin, the Next Participant
Khatron Ke Khiladi participant Jasmin Bhasin is introduced as the next participant. She speaks about her experiences in Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Based on the BBQ Test, Jasmin gets selected by Hina, Gauahar and Siddharth.
Bigg Boss 2020 LIVE: Rubina and Abhinav Speak About Their Relationship
The first couple to enter the show is Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Speaking to Salman Khan, Rubina and Abhinav talk about their fights during the COVID lockdown.
Next, they take the BBQ test wherein entertainment journalists quiz them on their fans, expectations from the show and so on. They also clear the air about rumours on their relationship going through a turmoil. "The COVID-19 lockdown has been hard on everyone, including us. However, we are glad we could overcome this", says Abhinav.
After the BBQ test, Rubina gets rejected while Abhinav gets selected.
Bigg Boss 2020 LIVE: Nikki Takes a Test
Hina Khan gives Nikki Tamboli a test, based on which she may or may not be selected. Nikki passes the 'test' with flying colours.
