Salman Khan Discloses Details About 'Bigg Boss' Season 15

"We'll meet soon, in 6-7 months, for season 15," Salman said before ending the finale.

This is not the first time the competition has been opened up to the general public. In season 10, the show introduced regional stars or ex-participants from other reality shows, dubbed Indiawale. It was also the first season to air on VOOT, marking the show's entry to OTT platforms. Manveer Gurjar won season 10. Bani J, who played Umang in Four More Shots Please! was the runner-up.