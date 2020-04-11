Call Me Pessimist But Nothing Will Change Post Lockdown: Ronit Roy
Staring Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy, Hotstar special Hostages will soon air on Star Plus. Star Plus will begin airing the Disney+ Hotstar Special Hostages, an official adaptation of an Israeli show by the same title, starting 13 April. The crime thriller, which will air at 22:30 pm.
Speaking to The Quint, actor Ronit Roy said that he hopes the series gets a good response on TV too. “I don’t know if audiences will react the same way but I do know that it’s a show easy to follow, with it’s. twists and turns it can make for a good television viewing,” he says.
Talking to The Quint about the nationwide lockdown, Roy says that he’s been a homebody since the past two decades and hasn’t gone out much and that he is trying to focus his energy on the mental and emotional well being of his children. “For me it’s easy but my children are still settling into this (lockdown). This is also a mental game,” Ronit adds.
“It can cause stress. I am managing my children’s day schooling, workouts, procuring of essentials. We have been in a state of lockdown for 15 days before an official guideline to stay at home came from the Prime Minister. We sent our drivers and house help on a leave around 10 March and we have been in a state of lockdown since,” says Ronit Roy.
“I study for an hour a day and this is my curriculum which I follow whenever I am not working. So if I am not shooting and at home, I study. This is not a practice that I am following during the lockdown, this is a practice which I have followed for life. My viewing is not necessarily entertainment. It includes works of old directors and actor, watching some interviews on YouTube. It’s more of research than entertainment viewing,” Ronit adds.
Ronit Roy thinks there are other shows on OTT platforms that can also be aired on TV like Bose on Alt Balaji could air easily and will make for a good watch.
Speaking about if there’s any learning from the pandemic, the actor replied with a blunt ‘no’. “I don’t want to get poetic about it and go into what I learn or not. We are in a grave situation and we are dealing with it. This is not the first incident. During the Spanish Flu, there must have been people who learned the lesson and must have passed on the lesson to others but having said that we have been through Ebola, SARS, MERS and here we are again today. A lot of people are getting poetic about it but I am not sure about how many people will hang on to this lesson and bring it into practice. While you are sitting at home and reading about things and in a state of boredom, how many people will have this point driven home and make actual changes to their lifestyle will be very few. Everyone will go back to business as usual. Call me a pessimist if you will, but that’s what happens. Once you’re out, once the scare goes away, then the lesson goes away with the scare,” says Ronit Roy.
