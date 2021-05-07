Here's the List of Confirmed Contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Anushka Sen, of Baal Veer fame, will be the youngest contestant on the show. She doesn't, however, believe that her age will put her at an disadvantage. "According to me, everything has its set of pros and cons. However, I feel honoured to be the youngest female contestant in the history of the show. All the other contestants will be senior to me, and I’m sure I’ll get to learn a lot," she said.