Here's How TV Producers Are Tackling Rising COVID Cases on Sets

In the past few weeks, Maharashtra has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. A number of crew members associated with reality shows and even TV actors have contracted the virus recently.

The latest such incident took place on the sets of dance reality show Dance Deewane season 3, when 18 crew members tested positive. However, the shoot went on as scheduled, with a new team.

The cast and crew of shows such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein had also tested COVID-19 positive some time back. Even actor Rupali Ganguly, who plays the protagonist in Anupama, has contracted the virus.

In most cases, the cast and crew get back to shooting after their 14-day quarantine period.

Amid the rising cases, what precautions are producers taking to ensure the safety of their teams?