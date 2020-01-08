Richa Chadha, Others Call out ‘Bigg Boss’ for Allowing Violence

Bigg Boss is not new to controversies, and this season seems to be full of them. However, a recent episode has left viewers shocked and angry. On Tuesday, Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill had a heated argument like they often do, but this time it escalated to another level.

During the episode, Shenaaz snapped at Sidharth, which turned into an altercation that lead to the latter teasing Shenaaz about being jealous of Mahira Sharma. Meanwhile, a video clip, featuring a glimpse of the fight, went viral on social media. The clip shows Sidharth threatening Shenaaz about not repeating the way she behaved during the fight ever again. It also appears that Sidharth had Shehnaaz pinned to the floor.