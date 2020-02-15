BB13: Rashami Desai Evicted; Asim, Siddharth & Shehnaz Left
The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is just a few hours away and fans are eagerly awaiting the result. Who out of Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rashami Desai will finally triumph is what people are waiting to know. Now there is a new update according to reports, Rashami Desai has been evicted from the house and we have our final three contestants.
Earlier it was reported that Paras Chhabra is all set to quit the show after accepting 10 lakh from the makers. The offer was presented by Bigg Boss to the contestants and apparently Paras has opted for it. The reports from the sets also suggested that Arti Singh has been evicted leaving the top four contestants to be Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai. Now, Rashami has been evicted as well, making the top three finalists Asim, Siddharth & Shehnaz. Who will win the final title is still a big question.
The top five contestants of the house will be getting a reward from Bigg Boss in the form of a holiday to Yas Island in Dubai.
This season of Bigg Boss has been a tumultuous one with violent fights happening between the contestants and a generally volatile atmosphere. Actor Taapsee Pannu had also criticised the violence in the house.
The actor questioned as to how people are okay with this kind of behaviour. “How are people enjoying this kind of violence? It is not fun at all. Were this to happen to us we wouldn’t have found this to be funny. Thus, we need to turn the tables and question what will our reaction be if this were to happen to us,”.
