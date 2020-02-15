BB13: Rashami Desai Evicted; Asim, Siddharth & Shehnaz Left

The top five contestants of the house will be getting a reward from Bigg Boss in the form of a holiday to Yas Island in Dubai.

This season of Bigg Boss has been a tumultuous one with violent fights happening between the contestants and a generally volatile atmosphere. Actor Taapsee Pannu had also criticised the violence in the house.

The actor questioned as to how people are okay with this kind of behaviour. “How are people enjoying this kind of violence? It is not fun at all. Were this to happen to us we wouldn’t have found this to be funny. Thus, we need to turn the tables and question what will our reaction be if this were to happen to us,”.