Rashami Desai All Set to Join the Cast of ‘Naagin 4’
After her television stint with Bigg Boss 13, actor Rashami Desai is all set to return to the small screen with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. She will be joining the cast of Nia Sharma and Jasmine Bhasin in the show. The show’s creative producer Mukta Dhond, shared a clip on Instagram with the caption, “What’s #rashmidesai doing for holi?? #naagin #comingsoon” as Rashami is seen shooting for a Holi episode.
Mukta also shared another video from the same shoot and wrote: “Working on holi. #myteambest #naagin @niasharma90 @vijayendrakumeria @imrashamidesai #comingsoon.”
While not much is known about the character Rashami will be playing, reports suggest that she will enter as modern young girl named, Shalaka. Contrary to earlier reports, she won’t be replacing Jasmin as Nayanthara. She will enter the Parikh house with a mission. Rashami aka Shalaka will show attitude and mannerisms mirroring that of Nayanthara, and her identity will get revealed gradually to everyone.
In its fourth season currently, the show has immense fan following. Ekta Kapoor had introduced actor Jasmine Bhasin to the ‘world of Naagins’. Last seen in Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Jasmine looked fiery in the teaser. “Welcome to the world of Nagins. @jasminbhasin in and as NAGIN Bhagya ka zehreela Khel ....” she had written on social media.
Launched in 2015, the first two seasons of Naagin featured Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan as the female leads. As the show gained huge popularity, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna were roped in for a third season. Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Pearl V Puri played the male leads in the previous seasons.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )