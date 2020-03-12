Rashami Desai All Set to Join the Cast of ‘Naagin 4’

While not much is known about the character Rashami will be playing, reports suggest that she will enter as modern young girl named, Shalaka. Contrary to earlier reports, she won’t be replacing Jasmin as Nayanthara. She will enter the Parikh house with a mission. Rashami aka Shalaka will show attitude and mannerisms mirroring that of Nayanthara, and her identity will get revealed gradually to everyone.