Here’s a Sneak Peek at Rajinikanth’s ‘Into the Wild’ Appearance
Discovery India have released a teaser for the upcoming episode of Into the Wild With Bear Grylls featuring Rajinikanth ahead of its premiere on 23 March. The short clip opens with panoramic shots of the jungle and glimpses of tigers and spotted deer. Towards the end, Rajinikanth rides in on a four-wheel drive as host Bear Grylls asks viewers to brace themselves.
Watch the teaser here:
Sharing a motion poster for the episode Bear Grylls had earlier tweeted, “Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into the Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India.”
The episode was shot at Bandipur in Karnataka in January. After rumours that Rajinikanth was injured while filming the show, the Petta actor addressed reporters at Chennai airport and clarified, “I have finished the shooting of episode of Man vs Wild. I have not received any wounds, but just scratches due to little thorns, that's it. I am alright.”
PM Modi made an appearance on Into the Wild With Bear Grylls last year. The episode, which aired on 12 August, was set in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park and showed Bear Grylls and Modi go on an “adventure” trekking through dense forest land populated with elephants, tigers and crocodiles.
