Amongst the debate on resuming film and television shoots with proper SOPs, Dangal TV's show Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi became the first show to resume its shoot on Tuesday, 23 June, after months of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.Produced by Rashmi Sharma, the show was filmed on a set in Naigaon with lead actor Aparna Dixit. She told Mumbai Mirror, "It's different and not as casual as shoots used to be before. There are temperature checks at the entry and everyone on the set, except for the actors, are required to wear face shields. Masks are compulsory and sanitisers are all around."The team was ready to shoot around a fortnight ago as well, however, it was delayed to ensure maximum safety and sanitization. She mentioned that only 20-30 people were present on the set with another co-actor of hers. "Everyone was kept out with the exception of the DOP and two light guys. My co-actor and I stood at a distance and between shots, I wore a face shield since I can't wear a mask as it would spoil the makeup. I was quite comfortable," the publication quoted her.On Tuesday, a number of television shoots that were slated to begin got cancelled. Nine shoots, including those for shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Qurbaan Hua, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi, were to resume today. The lack of clarity on issues like sanitisation, safety, payment schedule, insurance and shift timings, caused the same to be called off.