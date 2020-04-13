Pankaj Kapur’s ‘Office Office’ to Make a Return to Television
After the return of popular shows like Mahabharat and Ramayan, along with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi, Pankaj Kapur’s Office Office will be returning to television. With the COVID-19 lockdown forcing Indians to stay home for over three weeks now, this news has come in like an answered prayer. The show will be aired at 10:30 am and 6 pm on Sony SAB from Monday, 13 April 2020.
The Twitter account of channel Sony SAB confirmed the news with a post about the show. It read, “Agar meetings wala apna woh daftar aur machine wali coffee ki yaad sataye toh bhi aap bahar na aaye! Kyunki India ka favourite office khud aa raha hai aapke ghar!” (Even if you miss office meetings and machine coffee, then also do not step out of the house. Because India’s favourite office is coming to your house)
The show stars Pankaj Kapur as retired schoolmaster Mussaddi Lal Tripathi and narrates his struggles with corrupt bureaucratic offices in a satirical manner.
DD National has also started re-telecasting popular old shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi. Already, the channel has reported an immense soar in viewership numbers.
