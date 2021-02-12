Nikki Tamboli Becomes the First Finalist of 'Bigg Boss 14'

Thursday's Bigg Boss 14 episode witnessed a plot twist when Rubina Dilaik was announced the ticket winner to the final task by Paras Chhabra, although the 'sack' count in her barrel was lesser than Rahul Vaidya’s.

After Bigg Boss gave Paras a second chance to give his final verdict, he mentioned that as per the rules of the game Rubina’s barrel had more valid 'sacks' than Rahul’s. Bigg Boss then confirmed and announced that Rubina was the task's winner.