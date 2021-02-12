Nikki Tamboli Becomes the First Finalist of 'Bigg Boss 14'
Rubina wins the final task and saves Nikki Tamboli, thus leading to her becoming the finalist.
Thursday's Bigg Boss 14 episode witnessed a plot twist when Rubina Dilaik was announced the ticket winner to the final task by Paras Chhabra, although the 'sack' count in her barrel was lesser than Rahul Vaidya’s.
After Bigg Boss gave Paras a second chance to give his final verdict, he mentioned that as per the rules of the game Rubina’s barrel had more valid 'sacks' than Rahul’s. Bigg Boss then confirmed and announced that Rubina was the task's winner.
Rubina earned the privilege of saving one contestant except Devoleena Bhattacharjee and herself (since they’re permanently nominated till the end) from nominations and allow the selected person to proceed to the finale.
Rubina ended up saving Nikki Tamboli, stating that Nikki was the one who played for her and made her win the task without worrying about herself.
Nikki was thus announced the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14. She was overjoyed and thanked Rubina for choosing her. Rubina, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant hugged Nikki and congratulated her.
Nikki, who was the first contestant to get eliminated from the 'Ticket To Finale' task, stood by Rubina and her sister throughout and helped them perform their level best. Nikki was also the first Bigg Boss participant to become the 'confirmed' contestant of the season.
