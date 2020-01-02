Neha Pendse Celebrates Last New Year’s Eve as a Single Lady
TV actor Neha Pendse is celebrating her last few days as a single lady before she gets hitched to fiance Shardul Bayas. The former Bigg Boss contestant posted a New Year’s Eve photo of herself giving him a kiss on Instagram and captioned it, “Because it’s the last single girl kiss - Carrie Bradshaw” in a nod to the popular character from TV show Sex and the City.
According to reports, the couple are set to be wed on 5 January, 2020. The wedding will be a three-day event held in the presence of close friends and family. Neha told Times of India, “I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can’t wait to start my life there. It’s the best feeling of my life. I can’t thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy.”
Neha began her career as a child actor and debuted in the film Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin. She also had a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. She has also made appearances on several Hindi and Marathi TV shows such as Bhagyalakshmi, Family Time with Kapil Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat and Bigg Boss 12.