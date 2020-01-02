Neha Pendse Celebrates Last New Year’s Eve as a Single Lady

According to reports, the couple are set to be wed on 5 January, 2020. The wedding will be a three-day event held in the presence of close friends and family. Neha told Times of India, “I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can’t wait to start my life there. It’s the best feeling of my life. I can’t thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy.”

Neha began her career as a child actor and debuted in the film Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin. She also had a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. She has also made appearances on several Hindi and Marathi TV shows such as Bhagyalakshmi, Family Time with Kapil Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat and Bigg Boss 12.