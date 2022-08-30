'We Do Not Even Have The Right To Fall Sick': Disha Parmar on Being a TV Actor
Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar take us around the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most watched TV shows on Indian television right now and it completed a year on Tuesday, 30 August. While we get to see and enjoy the show every day, do you know what really goes on behind the scenes? The Quint visited the sets of the daily soap and caught up with lead actors Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and Shubhaavi Choksey.
They spoke about the all the fun they have on the sets and also opened up about the cons of being TV actors. From having to work even when they are sick to actors not getting paid on time, the trio touched upon a lot of things.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and tv
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.