'We Do Not Even Have The Right To Fall Sick': Disha Parmar on Being a TV Actor

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar take us around the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Abira Dhar
Published
TV
1 min read

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most watched TV shows on Indian television right now and it completed a year on Tuesday, 30 August. While we get to see and enjoy the show every day, do you know what really goes on behind the scenes? The Quint visited the sets of the daily soap and caught up with lead actors Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and Shubhaavi Choksey.

They spoke about the all the fun they have on the sets and also opened up about the cons of being TV actors. From having to work even when they are sick to actors not getting paid on time, the trio touched upon a lot of things.

Watch the video for more.

